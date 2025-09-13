This kitchen appliance eats the most electricity — and you probably own it

Electric outlet. Photo: Pexels

Almost every kitchen has an electric oven, but few people realize that it can consume as much energy as 65 fridges turned on at the same time. This energy usage can easily cause unnoticed spikes in electricity bills.

Leravi reveals which common device is quietly driving up your energy bill.

Why is the oven so energy-intensive, and how can you cut costs?

An electric oven can outperform other appliances in terms of consumption during cooking. It typically uses 2,000–5,000 watts, producing about 40–90 kWh per month. In comparison, a fridge usually operates at 300–800 watts and maintains a consistent cool temperature, whereas an oven must quickly create and maintain a very high temperature, causing its energy consumption to spike to the level of "dozens of fridges" simultaneously.

A study of 100 households showed that electric ovens can consume up to 224 kWh per year. However, the total depends heavily on the model, oven size, and cooking habits. The longer and hotter the cooking, the more kilowatt-hours consumed.

Appliances in "off" mode can also be expensive. Some ovens continue to draw power in standby mode to power features like clocks and panel displays. Field measurements have shown that the average idle load is about 67 watts per household, accounting for 5-26% of annual consumption. Therefore, extra watts from screens and control modules should be eliminated.

How to reduce the energy consumption of the oven?

One option is to cook in batches. Use one heat setting for multiple dishes to avoid preheating the oven again. You can also turn off the oven a few minutes before the food is ready; the residual heat will finish cooking the dish.

It's important not to open the oven door unnecessarily because each time you open it, the temperature resets and the heating element has to work harder. If your oven model uses electricity in standby mode, unplug it after use.

