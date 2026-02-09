How nighttime charging shortens your smartphone’s battery life

Phone on charge. Photo: Unsplash

Most of us plug in our smartphones overnight without considering the impact on the battery and device temperature. This common practice can accelerate wear and tear on the battery and create dangerous situations.

BGR writes.

Advertisement

What happens to a smartphone battery during overnight charging?

One reason not to keep your phone plugged in constantly is the excessive thermal load. High temperatures during charging can weaken the battery over time, reducing its capacity and autonomy.

A phone can overheat for several reasons, such as charging in a warm place or using a cheap cable that delivers energy too aggressively. The level of heating also depends on the device itself; more powerful models with high-performance chips tend to heat up more than simpler smartphones.

To reduce the risk of overheating, it is recommended that you remove the case before charging, especially if it is thick and does not dissipate heat well. It is also advisable to not leave the phone on the charger any longer than necessary. Even after reaching 100%, the device may continue to consume electricity, generating additional heat.

Another factor is using the smartphone while it is charging. Light activities are usually not critical, but heavy games or "resource-intensive" apps generate more heat when the battery is already under load.

Additionally, phones sometimes catch fire during charging, so the bedroom is not the best place for this routine process.

Which functions help extend the life of the battery?

Modern smartphones have built-in modes designed to slow down battery wear. On Android, it's called Adaptive Charging; on iPhone, it's called Optimized Battery Charging. The iPhone also has a Charge Limit option that stops charging at 80% or another set threshold.

Optimized battery charging adapts to your habits by considering when you typically remove your smartphone from the charger and managing charging speed to prevent overheating during prolonged use. While the practicality of limiting the charge is debated, it is acknowledged that this strategy can provide some benefit.

Read more:

Make everyday iPhone tasks faster and easier with these 5 tricks

Apple could make the most durable iPhone in history — details