Can Airplane Mode speed up smartphone charging?

With modern smartphones offering dozens of functions, battery life and charging speed have become important factors in the purchasing decision. Users follow the manufacturer's advice and try "life hacks," such as charging in airplane mode, to gain a few extra minutes.

How was the impact of airplane mode on charging time tested?

To determine whether flight mode actually speeds up charging, a series of tests were conducted with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. First, the phone's battery was fully drained. Then, it was connected to a charger. The time it took to fully restore the battery was measured.

In each test, the phone was turned on when the battery reached 1% and then airplane mode was activated. A Nothing CMF Power 65W GaN adapter was used for charging, and the tests were conducted at a room temperature of 25°C.

On average, the smartphone charged faster with airplane mode activated. The best result from 0 to 100% in this mode was 1 hour and 2 minutes.

For comparison, the fastest charging time with mobile data and Wi-Fi enabled was 1 hour and 9 minutes. The difference was minimal — only about six minutes. Similar results were obtained when the tests were repeated over several weeks; the advantage of airplane mode ranged from four to seven minutes.

However, it may not be practical to activate airplane mode during charging if there is no urgent need to charge the smartphone because the ability to receive calls and messages is lost. Additionally, results may vary depending on the smartphone model, charger, and surrounding temperature.

