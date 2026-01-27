Does fast charging really kill your phone battery?

Charging a phone. Photo: Freepik

Rumors that fast charging "kills" smartphone batteries emerge whenever manufacturers increase the power of their adapters. Recently, Chinese brands demonstrated that a phone can be almost fully charged in a matter of minutes, but these results are only possible under certain conditions and with the support of the device itself.

iTechua writes about this.

What actually affects the battery's lifespan?

The main enemy of a lithium-ion battery is not charging speed but overheating. Modern smartphones control temperature and regulate the flow of electricity. Even if a powerful adapter is connected, the device will only accept the amount of energy it needs. Older models will not "accept" excess power; the system will limit the charge to safe levels.

Meanwhile, high temperatures significantly accelerate battery degradation. If the battery heats up beyond 45°C, its capacity may decrease by 20%-30% after approximately 100 charging cycles. This process accelerates even more at 60°C.

To minimize wear and tear, use certified chargers and original cables, which are best suited to your device. You should also remove the case during charging and avoid leaving the smartphone in direct sunlight. Additionally, avoid creating additional thermal load; for example, do not launch "heavy" games if a powerful adapter is connected.

Another habit that can extend the battery's life is avoiding extreme charge levels. The recommended range for daily use is often referred to as the "20-80% rule." Don't let the battery charge drop below 20%, and don't keep the phone plugged in all the time.

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