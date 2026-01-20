Your smartphone charger is hot — should you worry?

The charger is plugged into the outlet. Photo: Unsplash

After several hours of charging, it is normal for the charger to become warm. However, if it becomes extremely hot, take immediate action to avoid risking damage to the device or endangering your safety.

SlashGear writes about this.

It's normal for the charger to be warm, but it's dangerous if it's hot

Some energy inevitably turns into heat during the transfer of electricity, so a slightly warm charger is normal. This is especially noticeable with fast charging; the higher the current, the more the smartphone and adapter heat up. Using a certified block and a functioning cable usually prevents excessive heating. However, it is best not to leave your phone plugged in after it reaches 100%, so excess energy does not turn into excessive heat.

It is dangerous when the adapter becomes so hot that it is painful to touch. If this happens, disconnect the charger from the power source immediately and unplug the cable. Then, check for any signs of damage, such as a burning plastic smell or smoke. Excessive overheating may indicate a malfunction in the adapter itself, an issue with the electrical network, or a malfunction in the smartphone. If you delay, the components may begin to melt. If there is a fire, the plastic will emit toxic fumes.

Why does a charging block overheat?

The most common cause is the adapter itself. Cheap, unbranded chargers often cut corners when it comes to protective circuits and current management. This results in faster wear and tear, as well as poorer voltage regulation performance. Poor-quality or damaged cables create additional risk by increasing resistance, causing the block to receive a heavier load and to heat up more. Excessive heat is accelerated by external conditions, such as direct sunlight or poor ventilation, which cause the phone and charger to heat each other up to a critical level.

If you notice overheating, stop using the adapter. Check the cable and outlet for damage. In the future, prefer certified charging accessories from well-known manufacturers.

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