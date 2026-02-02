Five myths about charging your smartphone that people still believe in

hoto: Unsplash

For years, smartphone owners have followed "charging rules" that have long since lost their meaning. Most of these rules either exaggerate the risks or distract from the actual causes of battery wear.

BLIK.UA debunks five smartphone charging myths.

Nighttime charging is dangerous for your smartphone

The most common scare tactic is, "Don't leave your phone on charge overnight, or the battery will swell." In modern smartphones, there is a controller responsible for charging. When the battery is full, it limits the flow of energy. Therefore, leaving your phone plugged in overnight isn't the problem. It's much more important to consider the conditions in which the device is charged. For example, if the phone is lying in a warm place, covered by a blanket or pillow, and begins to overheat, then it's not a myth but a real risk.

For preventive maintenance, it is necessary to "discharge the battery to zero"

This rule dates back to the days of old battery types. However, modern lithium batteries do not like deep discharge. Regularly bringing a smartphone to a complete shutdown can stress the battery and accelerate capacity loss. For everyday use, it is safer to charge the phone when the low battery warning appears rather than waiting for the battery to reach zero.

Fast charging "kills" the battery

However, high power alone is not a death sentence for the battery. The key factor is overheating. Modern smartphones have well-designed charging schemes that quickly reach a certain percentage at the start and then slow down to avoid overheating the cells. Problems are more likely to arise when using unprotected power supplies or charging the phone in a place where it will overheat.

Using a non-original cable will definitely damage your phone

The important thing is not whether the cable came with the phone, but its quality. Quality cables from well-known manufacturers work just as well as original cables, while the cheapest generic ones can charge slowly or cause issues due to an unstable connection. The logic is simple: saving money on an accessory can result in a more expensive repair.

It is not recommended to use a smartphone while it is charging

You can use your phone while it's charging. Browsing or checking your news feed doesn't usually create a critical load. However, playing heavy games or editing videos while charging can raise the device's temperature, which is one of the worst scenarios for a lithium battery. There is also a practical consideration: if you frequently turn the phone while the cable is connected, the connector can loosen over time.

