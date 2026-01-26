Why you shouldn't charge your iPhone to 100% — Apple's advice

iPhone. Photo: YouTube video clip

Constantly charging your iPhone to 100% can accelerate wear and tear on the lithium-ion battery in as little as one to two years of active use. Apple recommends stopping the charge at around 95% to reduce strain on the battery without significantly reducing the device's autonomy.

SupercarBlondie writes about this.

Why is charging to 100% not the best practice for the battery?

Apple explains that when a smartphone is regularly charged to 100%, the battery experiences increased chemical and mechanical stress. Ultimately, the battery loses capacity faster, reducing its lifespan.

That's why Apple recommends the "95% rule": Don't charge the device to 100% unless necessary.

The idea is simple: Instead of charging to 100%, stop at around 95%. This approach should reduce wear and tear on the battery and extend its longevity. The difference in battery life is usually not significant.

Apple also emphasizes the importance of chargers. It is best to use official or certified adapters and cables. Inexpensive, uncertified accessories may not meet safety standards and can pose risks such as overheating, device damage, or even fire.

iOS also has a "Battery Optimization" feature that slows charging when the battery level is high. The system analyzes user habits and charges the battery to 100% closer to the time when the smartphone will be used.

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