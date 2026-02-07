5 time-saving iPhone tips you should start using today

Photo: idownloadblog.com

Apple's iPhone includes several handy features that save time and simplify everyday actions—from editing photos to making calls. Here's a quick guide to some useful tools you might not be using yet.

Copy and paste photo edits

If you want to apply the same edits to many photos, iOS makes it easy.

Open a photo in the Photos app, tap Edit, and adjust it as you like. When you're done, tap Done, then tap the three dots in the top-right corner.

Choose Copy Edits to save those changes. Open another photo—or select multiple photos—tap the three dots again, and choose Paste Edits. The same adjustments will be applied instantly.

One-tap crop

Older versions of iOS required several steps to crop a photo. In iOS 17, the process is much faster.

Simply zoom in on any photo in your library. A Crop button will appear in the top-right corner. Tap it to adjust the image, rotate it, change the aspect ratio, or use Markup tools. When finished, tap Done.

Scroll to the top with a tap

When scrolling through a long webpage or app, you can jump back to the top instantly.

Just tap the status bar at the top of your iPhone's screen. On iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 models, tapping the Dynamic Island (when inactive) does the same thing.

Create a speed dial button

If you often call the same person, you can add a one-tap call button to your Home Screen.

Open the Shortcuts app and tap +. Select Add Action, then choose a contact from the Call options. Tap Share, select Add to Home Screen, name the shortcut, and optionally add a photo. Tap Add, and the speed dial icon will appear on your Home Screen.

QuickTake video

On iPhone 11 and newer models, you can record video without leaving Photo mode.

In the Camera app, press and hold the shutter button to start recording. Release it to stop. To keep recording without holding the button, slide it to the right until it locks in place. You can even take photos while recording video. Tap the record button to stop when you're done.

