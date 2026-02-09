The iPhone 18 Pro Max may exceed 40 hours of battery life

Preliminary look at the iPhone 18 Pro. Photo: still from a YouTube video

Rumor has it that Apple will equip the iPhone 18 Pro Max with a larger battery capacity, maintaining its position as one of the phones with the best battery life. The source of the leak cites data from the supply chain and the anticipated energy efficiency of the new chip as the reason for the increase.

What battery capacity can the iPhone 18 Pro Max have?

An insider on Weibo, known as Digital Chat Station, reported that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will have a battery capacity between 5,100 and 5,200 mAh. In conjunction with the A20 Pro, which is expected to be manufactured using TSMC's 2-nanometer process, this could result in a significant increase in autonomy.

The leak also mentions that the smartphone may be thicker than its predecessor to accommodate the larger battery.

For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max has the largest battery of any iPhone at 5,088 mAh. Apple claims it can last up to 39 hours on a single charge. According to the results of a recent test, the iPhone 17 Pro Max was the most durable smartphone tested. Given this, the combination of a larger battery and a more efficient chip is expected to allow the iPhone 18 Pro Max to surpass 40 hours of battery life.

There is also mention of the first foldable iPhone, which may be presented alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. It is predicted to have "class-leading" battery life, with a rumored battery capacity exceeding 5,500 mAh. This would make it not only the largest battery among iPhones but also among competing foldable models.

Other rumored innovations for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max include a smaller Dynamic Island, a C2 modem, simplified Camera Control, a 24MP front camera, and an updated main camera with variable aperture.

