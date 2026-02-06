New budget MacBook specs and price appear online

A MacBook Air laptop on the table. Photo: Unsplash

The new MacBook with an A-series processor may be the most affordable Apple laptop in years. According to reports from within the company, they are expecting high demand and planning to produce up to 8 million of these devices, which would account for nearly one-third of all MacBook sales in 2025.

What is known about the budget MacBook before the announcement?

Rumors suggest that the laptop will have an A18 Pro chip, the same one found in the iPhone 16 Pro, as well as 8 GB of RAM. In terms of performance, it should be similar to the 2020 MacBook Air with an M1 chip. This should suffice for basic tasks, browsing, and everyday office work while offering good battery life.

However, it is said that the device will lack some of its usual capabilities. For instance, Thunderbolt may be eliminated in favor of standard USB Type-C, which has lower data transfer speeds and limitations when connecting external displays.

Another expected change is a more compact display with a diagonal of around 12.9 inches. It is expected to launch between March and May 2026 with an estimated starting price of $699–$799, which is $200–$300 less than the current base configuration of the MacBook Air.

