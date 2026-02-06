Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultFashionPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology iPhone 17e rumored to launch on February 19

iPhone 17e rumored to launch on February 19

en
Publication time 6 February 2026 17:38
Apple reportedly preparing iPhone 17e launch for late February
iPhone 17e collage. Photo: MacRumors

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17e as early as February 19, according to new industry reports. While Apple typically avoids Thursday hardware releases, the rumored date aligns with the company's recent strategy of refreshing its budget-friendly "e" series during the first quarter of the year.

9to5Mac reports.

Advertisement

iPhone 17e leaks

The upcoming model is rumored to address one of the biggest complaints regarding the previous version by adding full MagSafe wireless charging support. Reports from supply chain sources suggest that while the exterior design will remain largely unchanged—retaining the traditional "notch" and a single rear camera—the internal components are receiving a massive overhaul.

Under the hood, the iPhone 17e is expected to feature the powerful A19 chip and Apple's latest C1X modem, which promises cellular speeds twice as fast as the current model. The device will also likely include the new N1 network chip, significantly improving Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Thread connectivity.

While Apple has not officially confirmed the event, experts suggest that even if the February 19 date shifts slightly, the device is almost certain to hit shelves before the end of the month.

Read more:

Google unveils Pixel 10a with new flat camera design

A 2010 iPhone is suddenly popular again — here's why

Apple iPhone smartphone iOS updates
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information