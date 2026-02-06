Apple reportedly preparing iPhone 17e launch for late February

iPhone 17e collage. Photo: MacRumors

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17e as early as February 19, according to new industry reports. While Apple typically avoids Thursday hardware releases, the rumored date aligns with the company's recent strategy of refreshing its budget-friendly "e" series during the first quarter of the year.

iPhone 17e leaks

The upcoming model is rumored to address one of the biggest complaints regarding the previous version by adding full MagSafe wireless charging support. Reports from supply chain sources suggest that while the exterior design will remain largely unchanged—retaining the traditional "notch" and a single rear camera—the internal components are receiving a massive overhaul.

Under the hood, the iPhone 17e is expected to feature the powerful A19 chip and Apple's latest C1X modem, which promises cellular speeds twice as fast as the current model. The device will also likely include the new N1 network chip, significantly improving Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Thread connectivity.

While Apple has not officially confirmed the event, experts suggest that even if the February 19 date shifts slightly, the device is almost certain to hit shelves before the end of the month.

