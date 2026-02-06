Pixel 10a design reveal: Google drops the camera visor

Google Pixel 10a smartphone design. Photo: screenshot from the video

Google officially introduced the Pixel 10a this morning via a brief teaser video, showcasing a significant design shift for the mid-range device. The most striking update is a completely flat rear camera system, replacing the raised "visor" bump seen on previous generations.

9to5Mac reports.

Advertisement

The 15-second "Made by Google" clip features the device in a vibrant blue-purple shade, similar to the current "Iris" colorway. Aside from the camera housing, the phone maintains the rounded corners and familiar silhouette of the flagship Pixel 10 series.

Despite the visual reveal, Google remained silent on technical specifications and pricing. The teaser ends with the tagline, "A phone with more in store, in store soon," leaving enthusiasts to speculate on whether the device will feature the same Tensor processing power or AI-driven software enhancements as its more expensive counterparts.

The Pixel 10a is scheduled to be available for pre-order starting Wednesday, February 18, through the Google Store. Analysts expect full pricing and hardware details to be disclosed shortly before the pre-order window opens.

Read more:

Will iPhone prices rise amid skyrocketing chip costs?

Android for PCs spotted online for the first time