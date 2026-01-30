Samsung is preparing an anti-spy mode for the Galaxy S26 Ultra — here's how it works

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Фото: Unsplash

Samsung smartphones will get an "anti-spy" mode that hides sensitive data from prying eyes on the screen. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, expected to be released in February, will be the first phone to receive this feature.

This information is available on the Samsung website.

How will the "anti-spy" mode work on Samsung screens?

Samsung has demonstrated technology that protects information on the display by dimming specific parts of the interface, such as personal messages, passwords, and pop-up notifications.

Screen protection mode on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Photo: @UniverseIce/X

To people nearby, these areas will appear as black rectangles. Meanwhile, the smartphone owner will continue to see the content without restrictions. This distinguishes Private Display from classic "anti-spy" films and filters, which obscure the entire display at an angle.

The "anti-spy" display is expected to be an exclusive feature of the Galaxy S26 Ultra and debut with the Galaxy S26 line. The official presentation of the series is expected on February 26.

