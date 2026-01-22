Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology SSD supply at risk — higher prices ahead

SSD supply at risk — higher prices ahead

Ua en ru
Publication time 22 January 2026 23:14
SSD becoming scarce as manufacturers signal price rises
Samsung SSD disk with NAND memory. Photo: Unsplash

SSD prices have already increased significantly in recent months, and a new pressure point may emerge in the market. NAND manufacturers plan to reduce production in order to create a shortage and increase profitability.

Wccftech reports on this.

Advertisement

How will this affect the memory market?

Samsung and SK Hynix are reportedly considering reducing NAND production and focusing on the DRAM segment, which currently has higher demand and better margin indicators. Both companies have lowered their NAND production forecasts for the current year.

This move could influence different markets in different ways. The AI sector will likely be affected less, while consumer and storage devices may be affected sooner due to potential fluctuations in availability and cost.

NAND is becoming increasingly important to the AI industry's supply chain. After the presentation of the NVIDIA ICMS platform, which focuses on expanding the KV cache for agentic AI systems and storing large contextual logs, the demand for flash memory is expected to grow. The Rubin platform is mentioned in this context. It is expected that rack-based solutions alone will require 115.2 million TB of NAND flash storage by 2027, which will put pressure on the supply.

If manufacturers reduce NAND production, they may do so to raise contract prices and improve the return on production lines. Meanwhile, according to the given estimate, major players such as NVIDIA and AMD have contracted NAND volumes several quarters in advance, so the main impact may be felt again in the consumer segment, repeating past memory shortage scenarios.

Read more:

market technologies Samsung deficit memory chips
Volodymyr Mololkin - editor
Author
Volodymyr Mololkin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information