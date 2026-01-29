Android 16 version designed for PCs appears online: photo

A Chromebook based on the Chrome OS operating system developed by Google. Photo: YouTube video screenshot

The full Android desktop interface was first seen on the internet due to an accidental publication on the Chromium Issue Tracker. The leak shows an updated top panel, support for Chrome extensions, and multi-window functionality on a large screen.

What will Android look like on computers?

A Chromium Issue Tracker report on an issue with Chrome's incognito tabs was accompanied by two screenshots from an on-screen recording. These materials revealed the first glimpse of the Android desktop interface.

According to the description, the recording was made on an HP Elite Dragonfly 13.5 Chromebook with a motherboard codenamed "Brya (Redrix)." The screenshots also feature a build called "ALOS," the internal code name for desktop Android (Aluminum OS), with the number "ZL1A.260119.001.A1." The video specifically mentions Android 16.

Aluminum OS interface for personal computers. Photo: 9to5Mac

The large screen shows a noticeably modified top panel: it has become taller and better adapted to the wide format. On the left, the time (including seconds) and date are displayed, and on the right, the Android 16 M3E battery icon, Wi-Fi, the notification "bell," the "EN" (language of the keyboard), the Gemini icon, and the screen recording element are displayed. The recording interface is similar to the mobile version.

The taskbar has the same appearance as in current implementations, and the mouse cursor has been slightly modified — a "tail" has appeared. The Google Chrome interface largely corresponds to the Android version for large screens, but a button for Extensions has appeared on the panel — it is usually only available in the desktop browser. The leak also shows an example of working in split-screen mode.

The window mode's mechanics have not undergone radical changes: the name of the application is displayed on the left in the upper part, and the buttons for minimizing, full-screen mode, and closing are displayed on the right in a style similar to ChromeOS.

