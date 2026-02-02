New details emerge on Apple’s M5 MacBook Pro timeline

Photo: AI image by ChatGPT/Cult of Mac

Apple may be preparing to launch its next-generation MacBook Pro models sooner than expected. The laptops, expected to feature the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, could arrive within weeks, aligning with Apple's upcoming macOS software release cycle.

Apple's M5 MacBook Pro may launch alongside macOS 26.3

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the new MacBook Pro models—internally code-named J714 and J716—are tied to the macOS 26.3 release window, which runs from February through March.

While Gurman stopped short of giving a firm launch date, the timing suggests the devices could be announced sometime this month.

The report adds weight to earlier leaks pointing to the same macOS 26.3 timeframe. Traditionally, Apple's spring hardware launches are associated with later software updates, often debuting in late March or April. A release tied to macOS 26.3 would therefore mark a slightly earlier schedule than usual, though not an unprecedented one.

