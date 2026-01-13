What that big black dot on your iPhone actually does

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max. Photo: Unsplash

Depending on the model, your iPhone may have two or three cameras on the back. Standard models usually have two, while Pro models have three. If you have an iPhone Pro, you may have noticed an additional large black dot inside the camera block. It's not a decorative element, but rather an additional sensor.

BGR writes about this.

So, what is the black "dot" on the iPhone camera, and what is it for?

This black element is a LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) scanner. It "reads" the surrounding space using near-infrared laser light to help the iPhone understand distances to objects more accurately. Similar technology is used in space navigation systems.

The LiDAR sensor on iPhones works unnoticeably in the background, improving photo quality and helping augmented reality (AR) apps. It can also be used to measure objects and people.

However, not all iPhones have a LiDAR sensor. Apple first introduced the technology in 2020 with the release of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Since then, all Pro and Pro Max models have included this component in their rear camera modules. Although the sensor has been modified and improved over the years, it's not the type of "camera upgrade" that is usually actively advertised. It's not about megapixels or lens size; rather, it works in the background.

You can't manually turn on the LiDAR sensor; there is no separate button or switch for it. The sensor activates automatically when an app needs to measure the distance to an object or "scan" a room for an AR scene.

How does the LiDAR sensor work in iPhones?

Inside the LiDAR sensor are a transmitter and a receiver. The emitter creates a series of short light impulses that hit objects in front of the camera. The reflected infrared signal returns to the receiver, and algorithms calculate how quickly the light travels back. This is how the iPhone determines distance.

Because different points in a scene are located at different distances, LiDAR can create a depth map that visualizes space as a data grid. These measurements are taken almost instantly, so users do not have to wait for the sensor to "work." This is particularly noticeable in situations such as filming in low light or placing a virtual object in a room through an AR application — everything happens instantly.

The black color of the "dot" is associated with both appearance and practicality. The protective coating absorbs visible light but transmits near-infrared light, which is needed for LiDAR.

Do you really need LiDAR on your iPhone?

The most notable benefit of LiDAR is its ability to assist with shooting in challenging lighting conditions, particularly for portraits in Night Mode on supported models. The sensor can also improve focus in low light or when the scene is difficult for the camera to capture.

Additionally, depth maps are used in AR apps and games. LiDAR quickly recognizes planes, enabling more precise overlays of virtual objects onto the real world within the frame. Furthermore, iPhones with LiDAR are useful for certain accessibility features. For instance, the "Magnifier" feature can detect nearby individuals, which benefits users with vision impairments. Additionally, developers can use 3D scanning to create digital models of rooms.

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