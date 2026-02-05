Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Stop wasting power—4 devices you should unplug now

Stop wasting power—4 devices you should unplug now

Publication time 7 February 2026 23:45
Are these 4 devices draining your power? Turn them off now
A plug with an appliance connected to it. Photo: Unsplash

Due to rising electricity prices, leaving electronics in "standby mode" can result in unnecessarily high bills. There's a simple rule: if you won't be using an appliance for more than 30 minutes, it's better to turn it off or unplug it.

Gazeta.ua explains exactly which appliances should be turned off.

Chargers for gadgets

Battery chargers that remain plugged in after charging a phone or headphones continue to consume electricity. Once charging is complete, it is simpler and more economical to unplug the adapter.

Computers and peripherals

Sleep or standby mode is convenient but not "zero" in terms of consumption. If you will not be using your computer for more than half an hour, it is advisable to turn off your computer, monitor, printer, and other connected devices to reduce energy consumption in your home office.

Water heaters

Boilers often rank among the most energy-consuming appliances in a home. Turn off the water heater when hot water is not needed, such as before leaving the house or at night, to reduce unnecessary expenses.

Air conditioners and air purifiers

Heating and cooling systems quickly "eat up" electricity if not controlled properly. It is best to adjust the temperature according to the weather and avoid sudden changes in settings, as even a small adjustment can affect consumption.

Volodymyr Mololkin - editor
Author
Volodymyr Mololkin
