Does a phone charger use power when nothing's charging?

In everyday life, it's easy to overlook the small habits that gradually increase electricity consumption. One common habit is leaving charging devices plugged into an outlet longer than necessary.

These "just in case" chargers silently consume energy

Many people have something charging at home or at work at all times, such as a smartphone, tablet, or laptop. People often plug in their devices before going to sleep or leaving, so they're ready in the morning or upon returning. However, once the battery is fully charged, leaving it plugged in for a long time is not the most rational solution.

For example, leaving a smartphone plugged in overnight can cause unnecessary wear and tear on the battery. Heat is generated during the process, which affects the battery's lifespan and increases the risk of fire. That's why it's important to unplug the charger when it's not in use.

After reaching full charge, many devices undergo a process called "top-off charging," which involves short bursts of power to keep the battery at its maximum level. In the context of a single device, these costs may seem minimal, especially compared to those of energy-intensive technology.

Meanwhile, modern gadgets have protection that prevents uncontrollable "overcharging" of the battery: modern devices correctly finish charging at the required voltage.

Another issue is the consumption of electricity "in the background" when the charger is left plugged in. Even without active charging, some energy may be consumed in standby mode. The same applies to smartphones. Even with a full battery, they can continue to draw a small amount of energy if they are connected.

This so-called "phantom" consumption can account for up to 10% of a household's electricity bill. This easily accumulates if the habit of leaving chargers plugged in becomes constant, especially if there are many gadgets in the home.

There is also a practical safety concern: when many chargers and devices are connected to an extension cord or network filter, there is an increased risk of overloading. Paying attention to such details can reduce the load on the outlet and minimize unnecessary risks.

