Foldable iPhone comes out of the shadows — Apple plans annual updates to the model

The concept of the foldable iPhone. Photo: ConceptPhones

The foldable iPhone, long the subject of rumors and fantasies, is gradually becoming a reality. Insider sources say that Apple is preparing not just a unique gadget, but a whole line of devices, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. The novelty will not be a separate category, but a top model in the iPhone line, displacing the Pro Max from this position.

PhoneArena writes about it.

Apple focuses on premium and regularity

The company does not intend to position the foldable smartphone as an experiment or a limited edition. On the contrary, Apple plans to update this model annually, just like its other flagships. It means that the foldable iPhone will get the best hardware in the Apple ecosystem, more powerful than even the traditional Pro and Pro Max.

After a long period of waiting filled with leaks and speculation, the company's fans can be relieved to see a mass-produced product rather than a one-off release. This approach also indicates Apple's commitment to turning sophisticated smartphones into a sustainable source of revenue.

Apple has been carefully preparing to enter the folding phone market, as it seeks to impress the public with its impeccable design. The main bet is the almost imperceptible fold line, which should become the device's trademark. The company also hopes to breathe new life into the foldable smartphone segment, which has recently started to lose momentum.

The exact release date of the new iPhone has not yet been determined. Some sources point to 2027, in honor of the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, when the foldable smartphone may be unveiled alongside a new model with a glass body. Others report that the release will take place in 2026, alongside the iPhone 18.

The competition will be fierce: Apple will have to compete with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Oppo Find N5. The first two already offer deep integration with Gemini AI, which is ahead of Apple Intelligence. Oppo, in turn, is launching an ultra-thin foldable smartphone that is likely to be cheaper than Apple's solution.

The foldable iPhone will be another experiment in the style of the iPhone 17 Air, which is scheduled for release this year. Time will tell whether the new product will stay in the lineup or follow the fate of the mini and Plus models.

As a reminder, Apple's first foldable iPhone may be released in late 2026 or early spring 2027. The device is expected to have a "book" style form factor and cost more than USD 2,000, which immediately positions it as a premium product.

We also wrote that, according to numerous forecasts of analysts and industry insiders, Apple's foldable iPhone may debut next year. According to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, the new product will have a number of important advantages over competitors, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.