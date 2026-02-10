Is paying more for a phone charger really necessary?

A smartphone charger. Photo: Unsplash

Although cheap smartphone chargers may look the same, they differ in what's inside. These differences are usually in the components, quality control, and safety, which affects the charger's reliability and the risks to your device.

Why do some adapters cost pennies while others cost more?

The charger that comes with the device, if any, is usually of normal quality. However, it's easy to find third-party options that charge slowly or work inconsistently, though this doesn't mean that all "non-original" adapters are bad.

Reliable models can be found from brands such as Anker, Belkin, and UGreen. Price is not always an indicator of quality, though. Paying hundreds for a charger is unnecessary, but extremely cheap options, especially those without clear guarantees, may be problematic.

Often, "cheapness" results from the manufacturer saving on materials and components, simplifying assembly, and sacrificing protective mechanisms and quality control. Ultimately, such adapters can be unreliable and potentially dangerous.

To choose a reliable adapter, check for certifications such as UL and USB-IF. The relevant markings can usually be found in the product description, on the packaging, or on the device itself.

Another important consideration is ensuring that the power and port are compatible with your smartphone's needs. Often, 18W or more is required for fast charging. However, the type of port used is also important. USB-A ports have limitations, and different USB standards provide different levels of power. It often makes more sense to look for chargers that support USB-C and the USB Power Delivery protocol because it provides increased power levels for newer smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

