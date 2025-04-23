Fallen victim to fashion — 6 reasons why we don't need ultra-slim smartphones

Slim smartphones in the hands. Photo: Unsplash

In the first half of the 2010s, manufacturers were organising a "slimness race", competing for the title of the slimmest phone on the market. Since then, smartphones have received inch-long camera sensors, screens with high refresh rates, and even hinges that allow the device to be folded in half. In 2025, technology is developing rapidly, but at the same time, Apple is rumored to be preparing the iPhone 17 Air, and Samsung has already confirmed the Galaxy S25 Edge — both are betting on extreme thickness.

Android Police writes about 6 reasons why we do not need such smartphones.

Compromised cameras

The narrow profile does not solve the key problem of modern phones — their overall size. By reducing the thickness only, manufacturers are forced to sacrifice space inside the device, which immediately affects the cameras: periscope modules with a long focus simply do not fit. It is already known that the Galaxy S25 Edge will only have a main and ultra-wide lens without a telephoto camera, which is a significant disadvantage for a flagship.

Reduced battery life

The next blow comes in the form of batteries. According to leaks, the S25 Edge has a 3900 mAh battery — with current standards of 4500-5000 mAh, this means an hour or two less battery life. Add to that a potentially slower charging speed: a slimmer body is harder to cool, and heat dissipation is critical for high power.

Thermal throttling

Thermal issues become the number three problem in general. Flagship processors get hot during gaming or intense multitasking, and passive cooling requires space and an evaporator chamber. If there's not enough space, the chip throttles faster, lowering frequencies, and the screen fades in the sun.

Reduced structural integrity

A slim phone is also less resistant to mechanical stress. The iPhone 6 case showed that when the metal frame becomes too slim, even tight jeans can be a challenge. Glass panels on both sides only increase the risk.

Poorer speakers

Sound is another victim. Good stereo speakers require surround resonators, otherwise, the multimedia experience is poor. If you like to watch TV shows without headphones or listen to music in the bathroom, an ultra-slim case is unlikely to deliver the volume and bass you need.

Limited extras

Another detail that can be easily forgotten is additional buttons or IR sensors. In recent years, manufacturers have been adding a shutter release curtain, infrared ports, or even a modular camera system to their phones. There is simply not enough space for such experiments in a compressed chassis.

As a reminder, Samsung has postponed the presentation of its slimmest mobile device, the Galaxy S25 Edge, from April to May. According to insiders, the reason was the recent changes in the company's management.

We also wrote that the network showed the likely design of the slimmest Apple iPhone 17 Air smartphone. The novelty is traditionally expected in September 2025.