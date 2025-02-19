iPhone SE 4 to be unveiled by Apple today — Everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 (16E). Photo: MacRumors

Today, February 19, 2025, Apple will unveil the long-awaited iPhone SE 4 at a special event. The device is likely to be similar to the iPhone 14, giving up the home button in favor of Face ID, according to The Economic Times.

When and where the iPhone SE 4 will be presented

Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced a special event to be held on February 19, 2025. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. California time.

You can watch the iPhone SE 4 launch event on the following platforms:

Apple's official website (apple.com);

Apple's YouTube channel;

Apple TV App.

In addition to the iPhone SE 4, the MacBook Air M4 is likely to be presented at the event.

iPhone SE 4 expected specifications and features

The iPhone SE 4 is set for a major redesign, ditching the iconic home button in favor of Face ID. Insiders reveal it will feature a notch similar to the iPhone 14 and come with a 12MP front camera with Face ID support.

Apple’s budget-friendly iPhone is expected to pack premium upgrades, including a 6.1-inch OLED display, a powerful A18 chip, a 48MP camera, and Apple Intelligence features.

Expected characteristics of the iPhone SE 4:

6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate;

Apple A18 chip, the same processor powering the iPhone 16 series;

8GB RAM and 128GB storage (base variant);

48MP single-lens rear camera, a significant upgrade from the previous 12MP sensor;

Apple's first in-house 5G modem, replacing the Qualcomm alternative.

With these specifications, the iPhone SE 4 could be the most affordable Apple smartphone with Apple Intelligence.

What will be the prices for iPhone SE 4 and what is the release date

Apple has not officially announced the price, but according to preliminary data, the iPhone SE 4 may cost around $499.

According to preliminary information from insiders, pre-orders for the iPhone SE 4 may start on February 21, and official sales will begin on February 28.

As a reminder, experts from the Front Page Tech YouTube channel showed renders of the likely design of the upcoming iPhone 17 Air. The thinnest smartphone in Apple's history is expected to be released this fall.

We also wrote that more than two years have passed since the AirPods Pro received a significant update. According to recent information, Apple is expected to introduce AirPods Pro 3 in 2025, which will receive many interesting updates.