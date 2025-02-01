How to speed up your phone — data you need to delete to optimize your device

Smartphone in hand. Photo: Freepik

Daily active use of your smartphone can slow down its performance over time. There are several main reasons for this decline and effective ways to improve it.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you how you can make your smartphone run faster.

How to speed up your smartphone?

Delete unnecessary apps

Before you take drastic measures, check the list of installed applications. The more programs and data you have on your device, the more resources it uses. Uninstalling unnecessary applications will help reduce system load and free up space.

On Android, you can do this by holding down the application icon and pressing Uninstall. You can also free up memory through the Battery and Device Management menu in "Settings". Select RAM and click Clear.

On iPhone, you can uninstall an app while saving its data. To do this, go to Settings — General — iPhone Storage and select Uninstall App.

Update applications and the system

You can fix bugs, improve security, and enhance device performance by regularly updating your applications and operating system.

On Android, go to Google Play — Manage apps & device — Available updates and select Update all. To update the system, select Software update — Download and install in the settings.

On iPhone, this process is done through Settings — General — Software Update. You can download the update manually or enable automatic installation.

Clear your browser cache and history

Browser cache and cookies accumulate a significant amount of data, which can slow down your phone.

To clear the cache on Android, open Settings, select a browser, click Storage location — Clear cache.

On iPhone, Safari users can delete their history through Settings — Safari — Clear History and Site Data. For Chrome or Edge, this process is done through the menu Privacy and security — Clear browsing data.

Reboot or reset your device to factory defaults

If your phone is slow, a simple restart may temporarily fix the problem. If that is not enough, you may want to consider a factory reset. This will erase all of your data, so it's important to make a backup before doing this.

On Android, the reset process is performed through Settings — General — Reset.

On iPhone, go to Settings — General — Transfer Data or Reset iPhone — Erase All Content and Settings.

