Opera unveils Browser Operator powered with AI — What tasks can it do

Opera logo on the screen. Photo: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images

Opera has announced that browsers that can make purchases and book hotel rooms are already available. The company has released its artificial intelligence agent, which can perform tasks based on natural language requests, ensuring user privacy and control at all times, Notebookcheck reports.

What Opera's AI browser agent can do

Opera representatives arrived in Barcelona for Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC 2025) to announce a new AI feature for its browser.

Opera unveils its Browser Operator. Photo: Opera

The Opera Browser Operator looks like a regular chat window, but it supports much more functions than a simple search bot. The manufacturer claims that it can perform tasks in response to prompts in the user's "natural language".

It can perform complex multistep tasks, including searching, ordering, and going through online checkout with individual products.

The Browser Operator is designed to never leave the program's "core" in another location, such as a virtual machine or the cloud. Unlike other similar AI agents, the user's privacy will be preserved, at least according to Opera.

It is also noted that the user must be in constant control of the process, able to cancel the task at any time. The operator is still in preview, but in the near future, when it goes live, most users will be able to use it.

