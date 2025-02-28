Delete them now — 16 Chrome extensions, including Adblock, have been hacked

Google Chrome browser on the screen. Photo: Pexels

Legitimate Chrome browser extensions that help with a variety of tasks, from enabling dark mode to blocking ads, have been corrupted by malicious updates. As a result, 3.2 million users are at risk.

This was reported by Tom's Guide.

According to Notebookcheck, popular tools for Google Chrome that enable dark mode or ad blocking have been hacked. This has put millions of people at risk.

Which Google Chrome extensions have been attacked?

GitLab Threat Intelligence has identified a number of extensions that are suspicious due to their excessive permissions. In particular, they can interact with any website the user visits and execute their code on webpages.

List of extensions that you should manually remove if they are still installed in your browser:

Blipshot (one click full page screenshots);

Emojis — Emoji Keyboard;

WAToolkit;

Color Changer for YouTube;

Video Effects for YouTube and Audio Enhancer;

Themes for Chrome and YouTube™ Picture in Picture;

Mike Adblock für Chrome | Chrome-Werbeblocker;

Page Refresh;

Wistia Video Downloader;

Super Dark Mode;

Emoji Keyboard Emojis for Chrome;

Adblocker for Chrome — NoAds;

Adblock for You;

Adblock for Chrome;

Nimble Capture;

KProxy.

After removing suspicious extensions, you should use one of the best antivirus programs to scan your computer for viruses or other malware.

