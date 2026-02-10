ChatGPT will have ads — OpenAI has started the first tests

The ChatGPT app on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

The ChatGPT user base continues to grow, expanding by over 10% each month. The number of weekly users has surpassed 800 million. Therefore, OpenAI is preparing an update to the chat model and conducting the first ad tests.

CNBC reports on this.

When will ads appear in ChatGPT?

ChatGPT continues to grow by over 10% every month, and the company plans to release a new chatbot model this week. OpenAI has stated that the ads will be clearly marked and placed below the chatbot's responses. The content of the responses will not change. OpenAI expects advertising revenue to account for at least half of its total revenue in the long term.

Altman also noted Codex's sharp increase in popularity. Use of the tool increased by about 50% in the last week alone. Codex directly competes with Claude Code from Anthropic, a notable player among developers over the last year.

