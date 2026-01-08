ChatGPT Health mode to offer personalized nutrition and training

The ChatGPT app on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

ChatGPT is getting a new Health mode that will help you analyze your medical data and discuss your health based on your information. This new feature will soon be available to everyone.

OpenAI reports.

How ChatGPT Health works and why it is needed

The company stated that health-related user inquiries are among the most popular chatbot use cases. The idea behind Health is to collect disparate information in one place to provide an easier view of the "big picture."

ChatGPT Health mode for health tracking. Photo: OpenAI

Users will be able to securely connect their medical data and health apps, including Apple Health, Function, and MyFitnessPal. The chatbot will use this information to help users understand test results, prepare for doctor's visits, and discuss personalized nutrition and training plans.

OpenAI emphasizes that this new feature is not a substitute for medical care and is not intended for diagnosis or treatment. Rather, its purpose is to assist with day-to-day concerns and help users better understand changes in their health over time.

As mentioned, there is no need to worry about privacy. Health will function as an independent space within ChatGPT. All conversations, connected apps, and files will be stored separately from other chats. Additionally, "Memories" will not be referenced in main conversations. Furthermore, user data will not be used to train AI models.

Over the next few weeks, small groups of users will gradually gain access to the Health service, which will then be made available to a wider audience in the web version of the chatbot and the iOS app. Users can now request to join the waiting list.

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