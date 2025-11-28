Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
ChatGPT Voice now works smoothly inside your chats

ChatGPT Voice now works smoothly inside your chats

en
Publication time 28 November 2025 20:01
ChatGPT Voice now works directly inside your active chat
ChatGPT’s Voice Mode. Photo: ZDNET

OpenAI has rolled out a major update to ChatGPT’s voice capabilities, allowing users to hold voice conversations directly inside their existing chat threads rather than being pushed into a separate voice-only mode.

This was reported by MacRumors.

A smoother voice experience that keeps your chat uninterrupted

The new integration means spoken responses now appear in real time alongside text, images, maps, and other visual elements — making it much easier to move naturally between speaking and typing while keeping the entire context of the conversation intact.

Previously, activating Advanced Voice Mode launched a standalone voice interface, removing users from their original chat and interrupting the workflow. With today’s update, voice and text now function in a single unified space, preserving full chat continuity.

For those who prefer the older floating-orb interface, OpenAI kept the option available. Users can switch back by going to Settings — Voice Mode — Separate mode on both the web version and the updated mobile apps.

The improvement is part of a larger wave of recent enhancements to ChatGPT, including the introduction of group chats, the release of the new GPT-5.1 model, and a dedicated shopping research tool designed to help users navigate holiday gift choices.

AI ChatGPT aid OpenAI voices
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
