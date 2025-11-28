ChatGPT Voice now works directly inside your active chat

ChatGPT’s Voice Mode. Photo: ZDNET

OpenAI has rolled out a major update to ChatGPT’s voice capabilities, allowing users to hold voice conversations directly inside their existing chat threads rather than being pushed into a separate voice-only mode.

This was reported by MacRumors.

A smoother voice experience that keeps your chat uninterrupted

You can now use ChatGPT Voice right inside chat—no separate mode needed.



You can talk, watch answers appear, review earlier messages, and see visuals like images or maps in real time.



Rolling out to all users on mobile and web. Just update your app. pic.twitter.com/emXjNpn45w — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 25, 2025

The new integration means spoken responses now appear in real time alongside text, images, maps, and other visual elements — making it much easier to move naturally between speaking and typing while keeping the entire context of the conversation intact.

Previously, activating Advanced Voice Mode launched a standalone voice interface, removing users from their original chat and interrupting the workflow. With today’s update, voice and text now function in a single unified space, preserving full chat continuity.

For those who prefer the older floating-orb interface, OpenAI kept the option available. Users can switch back by going to Settings — Voice Mode — Separate mode on both the web version and the updated mobile apps.

The improvement is part of a larger wave of recent enhancements to ChatGPT, including the introduction of group chats, the release of the new GPT-5.1 model, and a dedicated shopping research tool designed to help users navigate holiday gift choices.

