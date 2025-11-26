ChatGPT unveils new AI shopping tool for smarter holiday buying

ChatGPT Shopping Research tool displayed on a smartphone. Photo: Hindustan Times

OpenAI has launched a new AI-powered shopping research tool inside ChatGPT, designed to help users navigate product choices during the busy holiday season and beyond. The feature, now available to logged-in users, aims to streamline everything from everyday purchases to complex gift decisions.

This was reported by MacRumors.

Advertisement

The tool offers clearer, faster guidance for smarter holiday purchases

According to OpenAI, the tool creates personalized buying guides based on your prompts. Users can describe what they’re looking for, and ChatGPT will ask targeted follow-up questions, gather information from reliable online sources, compare features, analyze tradeoffs, and incorporate context from earlier conversations — all to deliver tailored recommendations.

The system is optimized for categories that typically require deeper research, such as electronics, beauty, home and garden, kitchen appliances, and outdoor or sports gear. The resulting guides can include side-by-side comparisons, pros and cons, constraints like budget or size, and other decision-making details.

ChatGPT will automatically suggest using the shopping research tool when it detects a product-related query, though users can also start a session manually via the "+" menu. Once enabled, the feature opens a visual interface where users can give real-time feedback to refine the results.

ChatGPT’s new Shopping Research feature. Photo: Tech Edition

Purchases themselves still require clicking through to external retailers, but OpenAI says future versions of the tool will support direct buying through merchants participating in the Instant Checkout program.

The new shopping research feature is now rolling out to Free, Go, Plus, and Pro ChatGPT accounts. To support the holiday rush, OpenAI has temporarily enabled "nearly unlimited usage" for all eligible users.

Read more:

OpenAI CEO outlines future of AI — five key statements

OpenAI tightens ChatGPT rules on health and legal guidance

ChatGPT tried crypto trading — and lost nearly all its money