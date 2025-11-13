Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
GPT-5.1 is here — OpenAI makes ChatGPT feel surprisingly human

GPT-5.1 is here — OpenAI makes ChatGPT feel surprisingly human

en
Publication time 13 November 2025 16:49
Updated 16:52
OpenAI unveils GPT-5.1 — smarter, warmer, and more human
ChatGPT starting page. Photo: Unsplash

OpenAI has officially launched GPT-5.1, the latest version of the AI model powering ChatGPT — and it's all about warmth, clarity, and control. The update introduces two new modes, Instant and Thinking, along with a deeper level of tone customization designed to make conversations feel more natural and human.

This was reported by MacRumors.

ChatGPT 5.1 unveils two new modes 

According to OpenAI, GPT-5.1 Instant is warmer and more playful. It is also more likely to adhere to the parameters you set.

GPT-5.1 Thinking is faster at simple tasks and more persistent at complex ones. It can adapt thinking time more precisely to the question. Its responses are clearer with fewer undefined terms. It's also warmer and more empathetic than before.

Questions will continue to be routed to the most suitable model using GPT-5.1 Auto. GPT-5.1 Instant and Thinking are already available — Paid Pro, Plus, Go, and Business users will get access first, followed by free and logged-out users. Enterprise and Edu users will receive a seven-day early access toggle. After that, GPT-5.1 will become the default model.

Read more:

OpenAI CEO outlines future of AI — five key statements

ChatGPT now works with Spotify, Canva, Figma, and more apps

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
