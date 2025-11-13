OpenAI unveils GPT-5.1 — smarter, warmer, and more human

ChatGPT starting page. Photo: Unsplash

OpenAI has officially launched GPT-5.1, the latest version of the AI model powering ChatGPT — and it's all about warmth, clarity, and control. The update introduces two new modes, Instant and Thinking, along with a deeper level of tone customization designed to make conversations feel more natural and human.

This was reported by MacRumors.

ChatGPT 5.1 unveils two new modes

According to OpenAI, GPT-5.1 Instant is warmer and more playful. It is also more likely to adhere to the parameters you set.

GPT-5.1 Thinking is faster at simple tasks and more persistent at complex ones. It can adapt thinking time more precisely to the question. Its responses are clearer with fewer undefined terms. It's also warmer and more empathetic than before.

Questions will continue to be routed to the most suitable model using GPT-5.1 Auto. GPT-5.1 Instant and Thinking are already available — Paid Pro, Plus, Go, and Business users will get access first, followed by free and logged-out users. Enterprise and Edu users will receive a seven-day early access toggle. After that, GPT-5.1 will become the default model.

