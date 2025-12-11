Adobe integrated Photoshop, Express, and Acrobat into ChatGPT — here's how the new features work

The ChatGPT app on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Three Adobe programs — Photoshop, Acrobat, and Express — are now integrated directly into the ChatGPT interface and available to users at no additional cost. This allows you to edit photos, create designs, and work with PDF files in seconds right from the chat.

This was announced on the Adobe official website.

Advertisement

How does Adobe integration with ChatGPT work?

The Adobe apps are available to all types of ChatGPT accounts, including free ones. There is one condition, though: you must have an Adobe account and log in to it. You can access the new features in two ways: by typing the name of the desired tool or function in the chat, or by selecting the application through the "plus" icon menu in the chatbot interface.

Arguably the most notable addition to ChatGPT is the graphic editor Adobe Photoshop. Users can upload an image and describe the desired changes, and the chatbot will automatically edit the image.

Adobe Photoshop tools in ChatGPT. Photo: Adobe

The interface adapts to the specific request, displaying sliders and parameters corresponding to the desired action. If the automatic result is not suitable, these settings can be adjusted manually.

There is always an option to open the file directly in the web version of Photoshop. The "Open in Program" button takes the user to the full editor interface. Adobe promises that all changes made through ChatGPT will be saved in the web version of Photoshop.

Adobe Express, a cloud platform that allows you to create videos, PDFs, web pages, graphics, and other digital materials, is now available directly from ChatGPT. Simply ask the chatbot to suggest design ideas for your desired format, whether it be a social media page or a presentation.

Based on the Adobe library, users are shown several options that can be edited, supplemented, or converted into an animated version. Changes can be made either through text requests in ChatGPT or directly in the Adobe Express interface.

Adobe Express tools in ChatGPT. Photo: Adobe

ChatGPT now includes Adobe Acrobat tools for working with PDF files. Users can upload a document, formulate a request, and perform edits or formatting directly in the chat. This set of tools is the same as the full Acrobat version, and users can also ask the chatbot to edit or correct the text.

Adobe Acrobat tools in ChatGPT. Photo: Adobe

ChatGPT allows you to merge multiple PDF files. If you indicate that you want to use Acrobat, the chatbot will open an interface with drag-and-drop functionality. There, you can rearrange the order of the files, adjust the settings, and save them as one final document.

When and where are these new features available?

According to Adobe, the integrated Photoshop, Acrobat, and Express features are available to all 800 million ChatGPT users worldwide, but they are rolling out gradually.

According to official information, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Acrobat, and Adobe Express are free on ChatGPT and have been available on desktop computers, the web version, and the ChatGPT app for iOS since December 10. Adobe Express for ChatGPT is already available on Android, and support for Photoshop and Acrobat on Android will be available "soon."

Read more news about ChatGPT:

ChatGPT Voice now works smoothly inside your chats

ChatGPT now helps you pick the perfect holiday gifts