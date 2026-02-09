Why being rude to chatGPT gets better results: 7 prompts

The ChatGPT app on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Many users are accustomed to addressing chatbots politely and receiving similarly polite yet vague responses. However, more effective prompts are achieved by adding a bit of straightforwardness and setting boundaries for the model so that it doesn't improvise.

Users on Threads wrote about seven such prompts.

Stop being general

Prompt: "Give me non-generic, no-fluff answers. No filler. Write like an expert and provide only information that moves the project forward."

This prompt filters out empty phrases and forces you to respond practically.

Don't start until you understand

Prompt: "Before answering, ask me five clarifying questions to ensure you understand what I want. Then deliver the best possible result."

This prompt is useful when the task is vaguely described. The model first clarifies the conditions, and then generates the result without guessing.

Be less polite and more direct

Prompt: "Explain as if I'm busy and impatient. Be concise, direct, and practical. Eliminate politeness and disclaimers."

This changes the style to short, practical answers without long introductions and warnings.

Correct not only what I said

Prompt: "I need proactive intelligence. Improve my task, fill in the gaps, and correct what I missed."

This makes the AI enhance the prompt by finding weak spots and adding important missing details.

Think like a senior

Prompt: Respond as a senior strategist with over 20 years of experience. Skip the beginner advice and provide high-level insights."

Provide a "mature" level of response without basic explanations. Focus on strategy, the logic behind decisions, and priorities.

Show thinking process

Prompt: "Give me not only the answer, but also the reasoning. I want a full breakdown of how you arrived at the result."

This is useful for complex topics because it allows you to understand what the conclusion is based on and what was considered when answering.

If my prompt is weak, improve it

Prompt: "If my prompt is weak, rewrite it into a stronger version before answering. Then, answer based on the improved version."

It works as an "auto-amplifier" for the prompt. First, it improves the formulation. Then, it provides an answer based on the improved version.

