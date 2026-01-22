OpenAI introduces age prediction in ChatGPT to limit content for teens

Photo: La Derecha Diario

OpenAI is beginning to roll out a new age-prediction system for ChatGPT users, a move the company says is designed to apply stronger safeguards for teenagers. The feature aims to determine whether an account likely belongs to someone under the age of 18 and to adjust the type of content that user can access accordingly.

OpenAI deploys age prediction

According to OpenAI, the system does not attempt to determine a user's exact age. Instead, it focuses solely on whether a minor likely uses an account. To make that assessment, the model analyzes a combination of behavioral and account-level signals, including how long the account has existed, typical times of activity, usage patterns over time, and any age information provided by the user.

If an account is identified as belonging to someone under 18, ChatGPT will limit exposure to certain categories of content the company considers sensitive for minors. These include graphic or gory violence, viral challenges that could encourage risky behavior, sexual, romantic, or violent role-play, depictions of self-harm, and content that promotes extreme beauty standards, unhealthy dieting, or body shaming.

OpenAI says the rollout applies to consumer versions of ChatGPT and is part of its broader effort to create age-appropriate experiences on the platform. The company has not yet clarified how the new age-prediction system might affect integrations that rely on ChatGPT, such as Siri's fallback to the chatbot, leaving open questions about how these safeguards will function across connected services.

