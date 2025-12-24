Why everyone suddenly wants gadgets from the past — top 5 retro gadgets

Typing on a typewriter. Photo: Unsplash

In recent years, the nostalgia trend has gained momentum. People are embracing things that evoke fond memories. Initially, this trend was mostly about fashion, but now, the wave of "retro" has reached old gadgets — devices from the past are once again in the spotlight.

Reel-to-reel tape recorders

Once upon a time, reel-to-reel tape recorders were one of the primary audio devices. They were used in homes, professional studios, and radio stations.

A modern Otari MX5050 BIII-2 reel-to-reel recorder. Photo: still from video/YouTube

Interest in reel-to-reel tape recorders disappeared with the advent of cassettes and CDs, but the situation is changing. The popularity of analog music is returning, and reel-to-reel tape recorders are considered one of the symbols of this trend. Enthusiasts nowadays are looking for them in original condition, and some manufacturers are reviving production to meet the demand of nostalgic audiophiles.

Typewriters

At one time, typewriters were revolutionary, but they were gradually replaced by computers with keyboards and touchscreens.

The legendary Olivetti Linea 98 typewriter. Photo: Unsplash

Nevertheless, some people have not yet abandoned this tool. They appreciate its atmosphere and sense of process. Such devices are favored mostly by writers and creative professionals, and demand continues to grow, likely due to fatigue from excess "advanced" technology.

Cassettes

Cassettes have long been an important part of everyday life. They were used to record music and personal audio, and they were kept as archives.

A Maxell audio cassette. Photo: Unsplash

When new media replaced this format, cassettes gradually became collector's items. Now, however, nostalgia has sparked renewed interest: retail chains sell cassettes to analog sound enthusiasts, and some popular artists release albums on cassettes in addition to CDs and vinyl.

VHS video cassettes

VHS video cassettes changed the way people watched movies at home. All they needed was a cassette and a playback device, eliminating the need to go to the theater.

A Panasonic videocassette. Photo: Unsplash

The VHS era ended in less than three decades when CDs replaced it. However, interest in the format has returned alongside the popularity of retro cinema and nostalgia for video stores. Cassettes with movie recordings that have not been reissued on other media are especially valuable and become a real find for collectors.

Film cameras

Analog photography has never truly disappeared. There have always been people who consciously choose film.

A Minox 35 AL film camera from the 1980s. Photo: Unsplash

Interest in film photography is growing again. Photographers are returning to traditional techniques, and communities of enthusiasts are emerging around this format. Festivals are being held, too. The reason is simple: Digital cameras cannot recreate the "warmth" and "lamp-like" quality that many people associate with film.

