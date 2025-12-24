Why everyone suddenly wants gadgets from the past — top 5 retro gadgets

Old tech is back — why retro gadgets are trending again
In recent years, the nostalgia trend has gained momentum. People are embracing things that evoke fond memories. Initially, this trend was mostly about fashion, but now, the wave of "retro" has reached old gadgets — devices from the past are once again in the spotlight.
VSVITI writes about five such gadgets.
Reel-to-reel tape recorders
Once upon a time, reel-to-reel tape recorders were one of the primary audio devices. They were used in homes, professional studios, and radio stations.
Interest in reel-to-reel tape recorders disappeared with the advent of cassettes and CDs, but the situation is changing. The popularity of analog music is returning, and reel-to-reel tape recorders are considered one of the symbols of this trend. Enthusiasts nowadays are looking for them in original condition, and some manufacturers are reviving production to meet the demand of nostalgic audiophiles.
Typewriters
At one time, typewriters were revolutionary, but they were gradually replaced by computers with keyboards and touchscreens.
Nevertheless, some people have not yet abandoned this tool. They appreciate its atmosphere and sense of process. Such devices are favored mostly by writers and creative professionals, and demand continues to grow, likely due to fatigue from excess "advanced" technology.
Cassettes
Cassettes have long been an important part of everyday life. They were used to record music and personal audio, and they were kept as archives.
When new media replaced this format, cassettes gradually became collector's items. Now, however, nostalgia has sparked renewed interest: retail chains sell cassettes to analog sound enthusiasts, and some popular artists release albums on cassettes in addition to CDs and vinyl.
VHS video cassettes
VHS video cassettes changed the way people watched movies at home. All they needed was a cassette and a playback device, eliminating the need to go to the theater.
The VHS era ended in less than three decades when CDs replaced it. However, interest in the format has returned alongside the popularity of retro cinema and nostalgia for video stores. Cassettes with movie recordings that have not been reissued on other media are especially valuable and become a real find for collectors.
Film cameras
Analog photography has never truly disappeared. There have always been people who consciously choose film.
Interest in film photography is growing again. Photographers are returning to traditional techniques, and communities of enthusiasts are emerging around this format. Festivals are being held, too. The reason is simple: Digital cameras cannot recreate the "warmth" and "lamp-like" quality that many people associate with film.
