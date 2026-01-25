The right way—and right timing—to clean your phone screen

Wiping the phone's screen. Photo: Freepik

Smartphones are almost always nearby: on public transportation, in cafes, in the kitchen, and in other places where it's difficult to maintain sterility. Because of this, the screen quickly collects grease, dust, and bacteria, so it should be cleaned more than once a day.

BGR reports.

How often should you clean your screen, and when is disinfection necessary?

The frequency depends on your lifestyle and habits. If you rarely use your phone and don't often take it out in public, disinfecting it once a week is usually enough. However, if you regularly take your smartphone out in public places such as public transportation, restaurants, or even the bathroom, it is better to disinfect the screen daily or after being in such situations.

It's important to distinguish between regular cleaning and disinfection. Daily cleaning is more about removing traces of skin, dust, and dirt. Disinfection, on the other hand, aims to eliminate bacteria from the surface. It is not necessary to disinfect your phone daily unless there are "risky" conditions.

Which products should you avoid?

Smartphone screens have protective layers, and aggressive chemicals can damage them. Unwanted substances include hydrogen peroxide, bleach, ammonia, and highly concentrated alcohol. These substances can damage the screen's coating and enter the device's openings, causing internal problems. Therefore, it is better to avoid hand sanitizers and strong household cleaners, such as glass cleaners.

Even if certain alcohol-based wipes are approved for Apple devices, frequent use of alcohol can damage the protective layer over time. If you use an alcohol-based solution, dilute it with water first and only lightly moisten the cloth; do not apply it directly to the screen.

The material you use to clean the display is also important. Rough or abrasive surfaces can leave scratches, so avoid random "homemade" alternatives like cheap paper towels, toilet paper, or clothing, which can be too rough. To keep your screen in good condition for a long time, microfiber is the safest choice.

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