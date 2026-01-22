Does the orange iPhone 17 Pro change to pink? Results of the experiment

A pink iPhone 17 Pro that used to be orange. Photo: Reddit

After the release of the iPhone 17 Pro, Reddit users discussed the rumor that the vibrant "cosmic orange" model transforms into a deep pink. Journalists decided to put this theory to the test using household cleaning products that could potentially affect the phone's coating.

CNET reports on this.

What exactly was tested, and why was there suspicion of a "pink" color?

It all started with a Reddit post containing photos of an orange iPhone that had supposedly changed to a bright pink. The color change could have been caused by oxidation, or by substances such as hydrogen peroxide or cleaning products that interact with the finish of metal elements.

Two products were chosen for the experiment: an oxygen-activated stain remover spray and thick bleach. These products were picked because, in theory, they can contribute to oxidation. Additionally, Apple specifically warns against using products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide.

First, we applied the oxygen-activated product by spraying it onto a microfiber cloth and generously wiping the back of the smartphone. Since the Reddit story involved metal, not glass, we focused on the side edges and the camera block. Afterward, we left the phone for about 30 minutes, wiped it dry, and examined the results. There was no noticeable change, and the color remained orange.

Spraying the iPhone 17 Pro with an oxy-activated stain remover. Photo: CNET

Next came the bleach. It was applied to the fabric and rubbed into the body, with particular focus on the metal parts. After another 30 minutes, the agent was removed and the case was inspected. The result was the same: no "hot pink" hue.

Could the "pink iPhone" be recreated after several months of repeated attempts?

We restarted the experiment several times starting in October. We applied both products multiple times, sometimes leaving them on the case for up to an hour. Even after several months, there was no noticeable result. At most, under certain lighting conditions, it might appear as if the shade has changed slightly, but that could be self-delusion. In any case, the results do not resemble the "dramatic" photos from the original post.

The result of the experiment is straightforward: brief, random contact with household cleaning products will not transform your orange iPhone into a rare pink one that you can sell for a profit.

