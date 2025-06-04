Cool ways to use NFC on your iPhone — discover possibilities of NFC reader

Paying with Apple Pay on iPhone using NFC. Photo: Unsplash

Although most users only associate NFC technology with Apple Pay, it actually offers much broader functionality. With a little training and a few inexpensive NFC tags, iPhones can automate everyday tasks and simplify data exchange, as MakeUseOf writes.

How the iPhone turns touch into action

One of the first things that usually demonstrates NFC magic is sharing a Wi-Fi password. If you are already connected to the network and someone in your contacts is trying to connect, your smartphone will offer to share the password. You confirm, and the guest connects without having to type or scan a QR code. This is especially useful at home or in an office with a dozen devices.

Another striking example is related to the Commands app. After ordering a set of stickers, you can easily set them up to open the shopping list when you touch the one by the fridge and turn off the lights. You can also activate Do Not Disturb and set the alarm when you touch the one by the bed. The only caveats are that the iPhone must be unlocked and that labels attached to metal are harder to read.

A third scenario is transferring contacts via NameDrop, which was added in iOS 17. Simply bring two iPhones close together to display virtual business cards on the screens and confirm the exchange. This technology combines NFC and AirDrop, so the risk of dialing the wrong number disappears. If the person you're talking to uses Android, you can set up a command that opens a link to a digital card, though it requires more steps.

Finally, NFC simplifies the initial setup of Apple devices. Open the AirPods case next to your phone, and the connection animation will immediately appear on the screen without you having to search the Bluetooth menu. The HomePod mini and AirTag work similarly: just bring them close to your iPhone, and the process starts automatically.

Although Apple does not allow background scanning of tags as freely as Android does, these examples demonstrate that properly integrated NFC technology enables seamless interaction with gadgets — making them much more convenient than they appear at first glance.

As a reminder, the rivalry between Android and iOS has been going on for many years, and both operating systems have their advantages and disadvantages. We are looking forward to the release of Android 16 — its beta is already available for Pixel devices, and the final version is expected in June — and the presentation of iOS 19 (or iOS 26 according to the new numbering scheme).

We also wrote that iOS 19 will introduce the new useful feature: login data for public Wi-Fi networks will now be automatically synchronized between all Apple devices. It will be enough to fill in the connection form on one gadget — the rest of the devices will connect to the network independently.