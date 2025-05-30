While iOS is catching up — 5 reasons to choose Android

An Android smartphone next to an iPhone on iOS. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

The debate between Android and iOS has been ongoing for years, and each platform has its strengths and weaknesses. With the release of Android 16 approaching — the beta version is already available for Pixel and the final version is scheduled for release in June — and the presentation of iOS 19 (or iOS 26, according to the new numbering scheme) in the same month, it's worth mentioning Android's advantages over Apple.

Tom's Guide discusses five key advantages of Android.

More flexible interface design

Android allows you to deeply customize the home screen by changing wallpapers, themes, the icon grid, and widget size. You can even generate images using AI. Some models allow you to switch between a higher display resolution and battery-saving mode. Apple has added some of these features in recent years, but the scope of customization in iOS remains much more limited.

Wider range of devices

Android's openness has enabled numerous manufacturers to offer smartphones that suit every taste and budget. If you want record-breaking battery life, check out the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro. If you want an extravagant look, check out the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. If you want a flagship camera, choose the Galaxy S25 Ultra. There are also affordable options, such as the Samsung Galaxy A16, which starts at $200. For comparison, the new "budget" iPhone 16e starts at $599.

Convenient Back Button

All Android smartphones have a universal back button or gesture in a convenient location. For example, Samsung's is located under the right thumb. In iOS, the way to return to the previous screen is not consistent: sometimes it is a native app button, and sometimes it is an edge swipe that does not work everywhere in the interface. Android's consistency in this detail makes navigation much easier.

More innovative artificial intelligence

Google is rolling out the Gemini ecosystem, which can summarize data, generate text and images, recognize objects through the camera, and assist with research. The latest version, Gemini 2.0 Flash, is faster and more accurate. The Advanced option provides access to more powerful cloud tools. Apple's own "intelligent" features will be released later and are still inferior in terms of depth of integration.

Advanced file management

Android offers a centralized file manager and many alternatives that allow you to copy, rename, transfer, and sort documents without restrictions. Data can easily be sent via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, or cloud services like Google Drive. On iOS, however, files are often tied to a specific app, which makes them difficult to access and transfer quickly between devices.

We also wrote that Apple plans to significantly revise the naming conventions of its mobile operating systems. If these changes are implemented, iOS 18 could be renamed iOS 26 in fall 2025, with subsequent updates receiving a number corresponding to the last digits of the current year.

