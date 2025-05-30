Gmail got Gemini auto-summary on Android and iOS — how does it work?

The logo of the Gmail email service on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Gmail for Android and iOS has been enhanced with the ability to generate summaries of long emails, displaying them as Gemini cards without any additional user action. The new feature will be especially useful in large threads and will always be updated when new replies appear.

It was reported by 9to5Google.

Everything you know about the feature

Last year, mobile Gmail received the "Summarize this email" button, which launched Gemini and displayed the summary of the message. Now, the service itself determines when such an overview can be useful and shows a card below the subject line. If necessary, users can hide it by tapping the minimise icon in the upper right corner.

Google explains that Gemini highlights the main points of the email and automatically updates the text as soon as new replies appear. The promotional picture also shows the updated reply interface, where the solid panel has been replaced with the button capsule.

The summary of Gmail messages using Gemini. Photo: 9to5Google

The company announced the launch of the feature in its blog post dedicated to the May Workspace feature drop. Other innovations include Gemini summaries in the Google Chat home section and documents, as well as a special block for quick summaries in Google Docs.

As a reminder, during Google I/O 2025, the company announced a number of updates to the Workspace ecosystem, including Gmail. The main focus was on expanding the capabilities of AI, which is now even more closely integrated into daily work tasks and offers a more personalised user experience.

We also wrote that Gmail is gradually introducing the new feature for Android — the Manage Subscriptions page. It allows you to unsubscribe from unwanted emails with one touch. The feature is activated on the server side, and you can find it through a notification in the interface or the additional actions section.