Gmail will learn to reply to emails for you — how the new feature will work

At the Google I/O 2025 Conference, the company introduced several new features for Workspace services, including Gmail. The updates are aimed at deeper integration of AI into workflows and improved personalisation.

Smart replies to emails will appear in Gmail

After last year's transition to contextual mode, Gmail is now getting a personalised smart reply feature. The system will generate reply suggestions based on the user's writing style by analysing previous emails. It will take into account the usual greetings, level of formality, and length of messages to make replies sound natural, formal, or conversational, depending on the style of the account holder. Replies can also use information from previous emails and files in Google Drive.

Gemini also received the new mail organisation feature. Users will be able to ask, like a live dialogue: "Delete all of my unread emails from The Groomed Paw from last year." The system will show the number of messages found and allow you to confirm the action with one click.

Another improvement will appear in the email creation window — automatic detection of attempts to make an appointment. In such cases, Gemini will offer to add a link to the page with the available schedule in Google Calendar, which will greatly simplify the process of agreeing on a time. All of these features will become generally available in the next quarter.

As a reminder, Gmail is gradually introducing the new feature for Android users — the Manage Subscriptions page, which allows them to quickly unsubscribe from spam emails. The option is activated at the server level: the app notifies you when it is available, and the button itself can be found in the email's advanced actions menu.

We also wrote that Google is updating the search feature in Gmail for Android, iOS, and the web version — now it works using AI to deliver the most accurate results faster. Previously, the search was either based on the chronology of emails with relevant keywords or grouped some of them into the Top Results category and then showed the rest.