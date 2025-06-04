TOP-5 features of modern smartphones that are considered overrated

A woman with a smartphone in her hands. Photo: Unsplash

Every year, flagship smartphones compete for "wow" effects, but not every high-profile innovation improves the user experience. Some popular features are more marketing than practical, according to Android Authority.

100+ megapixel cameras

A high megapixel count does not guarantee better photos. More expensive sensors, high-quality HDR, optics, and software processing have a much greater impact. The 200-megapixel mode on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is not ideal. Photos appear dull, and cropping instead of using an optical zoom introduces artifacts. A 50-megapixel sensor with good zoom would be better than a 200-megapixel "marketing" sensor without a telephoto lens.

Generative AI

Although artificial intelligence algorithms have long been used to optimize cameras and systems, new generative functions are rarely useful in everyday life. Samsung's AI Interpreter, Ellis, has been found to be inaccurate even with basic Mandarin phrases. Most similar services also require data processing in the cloud, which violates privacy.

More than 12 GB of RAM

For gaming and multitasking, 8–12 GB is sufficient, but 16 GB or more is only necessary for fans of generative AI. Even then, manufacturers do not always include AI functions in updates. Sometimes, brands inflate the number by counting virtual RAM along with physical RAM. This is another example of "memory chasing" that offers no real benefit.

8K video recording

Recording in 8K is usually limited to 30 fps, fills up memory quickly, and is rarely used by consumers. Some users rarely use 4K mode to avoid turning short home videos into gigabyte-sized files.

4K displays on smartphones

On 6– to 7–inch screens, the difference between 4K and 1440p is barely noticeable, yet power consumption increases. For the sake of battery life, it is advisable to keep the 1080p mode. Even Sony has abandoned 4K in the newer Xperia 1 VI and VII models.

