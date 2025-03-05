The PetPhone, the world’s first "smartphone" for pets, was unveiled at MWC 2025

A toy cat with the PetPhone on the collar. Photo: Gizmochina

At MWC 2025 in Barcelona, the PetPhone, the world's first cat and dog "smartphone", was unveiled by uCloudlink. With its help, pets will be able to call their owners using certain gestures and voice commands.

It is stated on the uCloudlink website.

How the PetPhone works

The PetPhone is attached to the neck of a cat or dog and is powered by AI. The device allows pets to call their owners independently, and the owner can monitor the health and activity level of the pet from a distance.

The first PetPhone "smartphone" for pets. Photo: Android Authority

The PetPhone uses several technologies at once for location tracking — GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth — to ensure accuracy even in conditions where one of the systems may fail. This makes the device especially useful for owners who are concerned about the safety of their four-legged friends.

"The PetPhone is the world’s first smartphone for pets, enabling true two-way interaction between pets and their families. This groundbreaking device redefines the bond between pets and their owners," uCloudlink stated in its announcement.

There are no other details about the device yet. It is also unknown whether the commercial launch of the PetPhone is planned.

