Maximum WhatsApp privacy: all the settings you need to enable

WhatsApp’s default end-to-end encryption (E2EE) already offers a solid level of privacy: no one — not hackers, law enforcement, or even Meta employees — can read your messages. But the app also includes advanced tools that can further lock down your personal data.

Here’s how to make WhatsApp even more private, as reported by The Verge.

Chat locks, encrypted backups, extra PINs, and self-destructing messages

Start by preventing your chat partners from exporting conversations. A new "Chat Lock Enhanced Privacy" option has been added to the chat info menu. When enabled, it blocks the export of your message history — even with attached media — to a regular text file. This feature is rolling out gradually and may not yet be available to everyone.

The second layer of defense is chat locking. You can move selected conversations into a hidden folder above the main message list, accessible only via biometric authentication — Face ID, Touch ID, or any method set up on your phone. You can also apply the same lock to the entire WhatsApp app by going to the Privacy section and enabling App Lock, so each launch requires a scan.

Backups can be a weak spot. While real-time chats are encrypted by default, backup files stored in Google Drive or iCloud are not — unless you turn on end-to-end encryption for backups as well. Once enabled, you’ll receive a password or encryption key. Without it, restoring your chat history will be impossible.

Another must-have is two-step verification. WhatsApp allows you to set a six-digit PIN that’s required when logging in on a new device. Add a recovery email address too — in case you forget the PIN, you can reset it via email instead of waiting through a seven-day lockout period.

Finally, enable disappearing messages. You can set messages to auto-delete after 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days in individual chats or as a default for all new conversations. Even if someone gains access to your phone, your older conversations may already be wiped clean.

By blocking exports, using biometrics, encrypting backups, setting up PIN protection, and activating self-destructing messages, you dramatically reduce risk and keep your WhatsApp communication truly private.

