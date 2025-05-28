The 200MP camera may appear in future iPhones — when to expect it

The iPhone 16 Pro smartphone in the hands. Photo: Unsplash

Apple, according to the popular Chinese blogger Digital Chat Station, is testing the 200-megapixel main camera for its next flagship iPhone. Such a resolution will bring the smartphone's photographic capabilities to the level of current Samsung models and allow for much more detailed images.

MacRumors writes about it.

Everything we know about the new sensor

The source, who has repeatedly shared accurate leaks about Apple products, claims that it is the main module of the upcoming premium model. Samsung unveiled the 200MP camera back in the Galaxy S23 Ultra in 2023, and this year's S24 Ultra and S25 Ultra also retain this feature. The move to 200 megapixels will allow iPhones to capture more detail, providing greater opportunities for cropping and printing without losing quality.

At the same time, insights about the iPhone 17 Pro line only talk about 48MP sensors, so the 200MP module is unlikely to appear this year. There is no mention of such a camera in the iPhone 18 Pro series, so the upgrade is likely to be postponed for a few more generations.

