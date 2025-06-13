iOS 26 Beta is here — How to install it on your iPhone

Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
iOS 26 Beta: How to install it on your iPhone

13 June 2025 14:46
Volodymyr Mololkin - editor
iOS 26 update on the iPhone screen. Photo: screenshot/YouTube
At WWDC 2025, Apple announced perhaps the most ambitious update to its mobile OS and changed its numbering system: from now on, versions will be named after the year when users will be most actively using them. The final release of iOS 26 is scheduled for this autumn, but the developer beta is available for download today.

ZDNET explains how to do it.

It is important to note that before installing any test build, you should back up your data, or better yet, use a second, "non-primary" iPhone. These versions often contain bugs and glitches, so be prepared for possible malfunctions.

How to install the beta version of iOS 26 for developers on an iPhone

To install the developer beta, you need an iPhone with iOS 16.5 or later and an Apple ID registered with the Apple Developer Program. Since not all models support iOS 26, the device must be newer than the iPhone 11.

First, open the App Store and install the official Apple Developer app. You can also sign up for the program here:

  • The free tier allows you to test beta versions.
  • Full membership with an annual fee of USD 99 gives you access to additional developer tools.

Fully customize your profile and select what you are interested in as a programme participant before proceeding to the next step.

If your iPhone is running at least iOS 16.4 and is linked to the developer's Apple ID, go to Settings — General — Software Update. In the Beta Updates section, select iOS 26 Developer Beta and follow the instructions on the screen.

Path to update iOS 26
Path in Settings to update the iOS version. Photo: ZDNET

If the item is not displayed, enable "Developer Mode" in the "Privacy & Security" menu.

As a reminder, previous leaks indicate that iOS 26 will be available for all models starting with the iPhone 11. The information was shared by the private page on X, which previously accurately predicted the list of compatible devices for iOS 18.

We also wrote that iOS 26 will feature a convenient new feature — support for automatic synchronization of authorization data for public Wi-Fi networks. After entering the information on one Apple device, others will automatically connect without re-entering it.

Apple iPhone iOS how-to guide operating system updates
