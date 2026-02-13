Apple will update the design of the iPhone 18 Pro — what will be different from the iPhone 17 Pro?

The likely design of the iPhone 18 Pro. Photo: YouTube video screenshot

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in the fall. Leaks suggest that the designs will undergo significant changes. While it won't be a complete redesign, a few minor changes could significantly alter the models' appearance.

iTechua reports.

Key differences of the iPhone 18 Pro

One of the key changes concerns the back panel. While the combination of glass and aluminum in different shades was previously unusual and sparked discussions, rumors suggest that the company now aims to make the body more visually monolithic. They plan to make the color of the glass as close as possible to the color of the aluminum, giving the back a more cohesive look without noticeable contrast between materials.

Meanwhile, according to the available information, the camera block will remain unchanged. In other words, the overall architecture of the back will not change significantly, and the focus will be on the perception of materials and color.

Another notable change is expected on the front panel. The display size will reportedly remain the same, but the notch for the front-facing sensors will be smaller. Rather than transitioning to a round opening, they plan to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island by about a third; some Face ID components may be moved under the display. The face recognition system will remain, and users will have more "clean" screen space and a less noticeable notch.

There has also been discussion about the color palette. After experimenting with brighter shades in the previous generation, they are reportedly testing new options for the new model, including brown, purple, and burgundy. However, not all of these colors will necessarily reach mass production, and classic black will likely remain an option.

