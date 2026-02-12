Apple released iOS 26.3 update for iPhone — should you update right now?

iPhones with iOS 26 operating system. Photo: Unsplash

Apple released iOS 26.3, an update focused more on stability and bug fixes than on major changes. However, the update includes notable new features.

BGR writes about them.

Advertisement

Easier data transfer between iOS and Android

In iOS 26.3, a new standard for transferring data has been introduced to simplify the transition between iPhones and Android devices. The process is simple: place your iPhone next to your Android smartphone to initiate it (and vice versa).

Currently, the transfer includes photos, messages, notes, apps, passwords, email accounts, phone numbers, voice memos, and WhatsApp content. Both devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network and have Bluetooth enabled. Then, a QR code will appear to start the procedure.

The new privacy setting

Another notable change is the setting that hides "precise" geolocation from the mobile operator, replacing it with "approximate." This should not affect the operation of applications that share precise location data (e.g., Find My).

This feature is currently only available on models with Apple's proprietary 5G modems and is not supported by all operators. You can enable this option in cellular settings.

Four new functions for Europe

Users in Europe with a European Apple account will find four new features in iOS 26.3. These include the ability to respond to messages via smartwatches from third-party manufacturers thanks to the Notification Forwarding function, as well as "fast" pairing for non-Apple headphones based on the principle of connecting AirPods.

NFC capabilities for third-party apps are expanding in Europe (e.g., enabling a bank card for contactless payments directly from the banking app). The way is also paved for broader iPhone compatibility with other devices in scenarios such as AirDrop, AirPlay, or Continuity Camera.

Minor cosmetic changes

In iOS 26.3, the Weather and Astronomy wallpapers were separated into two categories in the Settings menu. This is one of the few noticeable changes to the interface in this update.

A more substantial update is expected after iOS 26.3, with rumors suggesting an enhanced Siri with Google Gemini AI integration and other new features. However, media outlets report that the release date for the updated Siri may be pushed back to a later version.

Read more:

YouTube Music receives an AI-powered playlist generator

Apple could make the most durable iPhone in history — details