YouTube Music launches an AI-powered playlist generator: how to enable the feature

YouTubeMusic rolls out an AI Playlist feature that generates playlists based on text prompts from users. zthis feature will only be available to YouTube Music premium plan subscribers.

How does the feature work?

The concept is straightforard. User enters a prompt, such as decription of the mood, genre or concept, and the service generates a playlist based on that prompt. This highly flexible feature resembles Spotify's recent feature for creating playlists based on prompts.

You can use AI Playlists on Android and iOs devices. In the Library tab click New, select AI Playlist, and dictate or type the type of music you want in the playlist.

The function is mentioned in the help materials, but without any details. It's still unclear how many tracks the function adds to the playlist, if the selection can be edited after creation, and what other options are available. YouTube Music previously launched a similar tool called AI Radio that works on a similar principle.

