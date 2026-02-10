7 ChatGPT prompts that can build a full presentation in minutes

People working at the laptop. Photo: Unsplash

Artificial intelligence is used not only for writing texts, but also for creating presentations. You can build a project of any complexity in just a few minutes, covering all key stages by using the right prompts.

Users on Threads are sharing 7 prompts that can help with this.

Presentation structure

Prompt: "Create a compelling structure for my presentation on [topic], tailored to a [type of audience], with the goal of [desired outcome]. Include a strong, attention-grabbing opening and a memorable conclusion."

Slide Content Generator

Prompt: "Develop complete content for a 10-slide presentation on [topic], including:

key points;

supporting data;

logical transitions between slides."

Storytelling in a Presentation

Prompt: "Turn my data-heavy talk on [topic] into a story-driven presentation with a clear:

beginning — to capture attention;

middle — to develop the topic;

ending — a persuasive conclusion that keeps the audience engaged."

Visual Concept Designer

Prompt: "Suggest creative visual solutions for each slide of my presentation on [topic], including:

charts and graphs to reinforce data;

images and icons to visualize key ideas;

structural elements that make the information easy to digest."

Handling Objections

Prompt: "Anticipate possible questions and objections from my [type of audience] regarding [topic/proposal] and create persuasive responses that:

address doubts;

are backed by facts;

build trust in my idea."

Presentation Script

Prompt: "Write a natural and persuasive script for my presentation on [topic], including:

verbal transitions between slides;

key points that should be emphasized;

moments of audience interaction to maintain attention."

Executive Summary

Prompt: "Create a one-page summary of my presentation on [topic] that can be shared with stakeholders who were unable to attend. Include:

main takeaways and conclusions;

key data and analysis;

recommended actions and next steps."

